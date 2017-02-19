Senator McCoy Holds Listening Post for Iowans Concerned About Collective Bargaining Bill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The new collective bargaining law was at the forefront of people's minds at the Des Moines Central Library on Sunday afternoon.

Des Moines Democratic Senator Matt McCoy held a "legislative listening post" at the library because he says many Iowans are now worrying about how the law will affect their lives.

"People are starting to ask, 'How will this impact my retirement? How will this impact my health care? I have a child with special needs that's on health insurance that only can be treated at the Mayo Clinic, and Now maybe I won't have that kind of a policy.' And they're right, they may not have that," he said.

Supporters of the changes argue the new law will save taxpayers money, require public workers to pay more for healthcare like those in the private sector, and better allow them to reward the best-performing employees.