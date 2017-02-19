Storms Cause Damage to California Zoo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CALIFORNIA -- Officials as a California zoo are cleaning up after Friday's storm.

"We're probably looking at close to $100,000 in damages already," said Charlie Sammut of the Monterey Zoo. "Our biggest concern is the health issues with the animals and if we can't heat the elephants up, we've already got one that's sick that we are dealing with. We can only generate only so much electricity and tap into our main system with it."

Fences are down, the power is out, and there is no running water at the zoo.

Officials say they are setting up a GoFundMe page to help raise money to repair the damages.