Two Milwaukee Men Arrested Following Ames Shooting

AMES, Iowa — Police say two men have been arrested after a shooting in Ames early Sunday morning.

Terrion Maxfield, 20, and Desmon R. Siner, 19, were arrested and charged with attempted murder. Both men were from Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The suspects were located at a hospital in Fort Dodge with gunshot wounds and the suspect vehicle was also located in the area.

Upon further investigation, officials say Charles Smith, 20, and Traveion D. Henry, 21, also of Milwaukee, were later arrested on attempted murder charges.

Names of the shooting victims have not yet been released.

Anyone with further information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Ames Police Department at 239-5133 or the anonymous tip line at 239-5533. You can also contact Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400 or 1-800-452-1111. Online anonymous tips can be submitted to www.crimestoppersofcentraliowa.com or text a tip, Text “PCCS” plus your

message to 274637 (CRIMES).