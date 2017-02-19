× Woman Accused of Animal Neglect to Appear in Court on Monday

WARREN COUNTY — A Warren County woman accused of neglecting nearly two dozen dogs is set to appear in court on Monday.

Forty-one-year-old Lindsey Morrow faces multiple charges, including animal neglect, animal torture, and fraudulent practice. She was arrested last week.

Earlier in February, deputies discovered the remains of three dogs on Morrow’s properties. Nineteen other dogs were in need of medical attention.

Morrow claimed to run a rescue operation.