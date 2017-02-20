× Ames Campustown Shooting Victim Was Innocent Bystander

AMES, Iowa- Kyle Heaton made an email statement to Sioux City television station KTIV, regarding the shooting in Campustown early Sunday morning which injured three people. The names of those injured have not been released by authorities.

“I would not mind at all if you informed the station in Des Moines, that I was a bystander, in the wrong place, at the wrong time,” said Heaton. “I was not part of the altercation, I was just walking home with friends.”

After a long day of investigations on Sunday, Ames Police Commander Geoff Huff said there would be no new information until Tuesday, due to the President’s Day Holiday.

In Campustown students who live nearby the shooting were talking about the event ealry Sunday near the Clocktower,in Campustown.

“It’s kind of crazy that something like this would happen in Ames,” said Nick Houline, of Dallas Texas. “You don’t really think of it in this kind of small town-esque or

close community.”

“You never expected to get 2 drive-bys,” said Zachary Bollinger, of West Des Moines. “It’s very surprising because Ames and Campustown itself is very quaint and like a subdued you never really expect anything bad to happen on Welch.”

“I saw the news report so the guys weren’t even Iowa State students,” said Anthony Tuel, a student from Monticello. “I thought that was even weirder.”

“They texted me, they just saw a shooting happen,” said Michael Brown of Colfax. “I said like Ames Iowa, that doesn’t really happen in Iowa, let alone Ames.