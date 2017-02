× Drake Women Now Ranked 21st

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Drake University Lady Bulldogs pushed their win streak to 16 games and climbed in the polls over the weekend.

The Bulldogs (22-4, 15-0) are now ranked #21 in the AP poll. Drake won at Indiana State and at Loyola-Chicago over the weekend.

Their next game is this Friday when they welcome the UNI Panthers women to the Knapp Center.