× Even with Record High Temps, Experts Say ‘Too Early’ to Garden

WAUKEE, Iowa — With temperatures well into the 70’s, many of us will look to get a jump start on our gardens but local experts say not so fast.

“As far as planting stuff I would back off,” says Tim Rundlett, manager at Earl May in Waukee. “As far as planting bulbs and seeds, I’d wait. We got some time yet.”

Right now is an awful time to do gardening. While the temps may be nice, we are not out of the woods yet with frost. Rundlett says we are still 8-10 weeks from being frost-free.

“The general frost date here is May 10th,” says Rundlett. “That is the most likely last day we are going to get any cold weather.”

He assures us that many people will not listen to his warnings and try to take advantage of the warmer weather.

“As it gets into April, people get more courageous but the old wives tale is you’re going to have to plant it again,” said Rundlett.

While it’s not time to plant there are still things you can do.

Instead, focus on yard work. Many flower beds are covered. Rundlett says to remove any leaves or branches so that soil can breathe.

If your green thumb is really itching, Rundlett says right now is a perfect time to start your seedlings, inside.

“Tomatoes, peppers, cabbage, brussel sprouts, or main seed crops. You want to start them indoors and transfer them outdoors come May,” says Rundlett.

You want to allow them to grow inside 8-10 weeks before you transplant them outside.