DES MOINES, Iowa -- It was a historic and vitriolic week at the Iowa State Capitol last week as the Republican lead legislature rushed through a bill that rewrites Iowa's 40 year old public bargaining laws and strips bargaining rights from public unions.

This week on The Insiders Dave Price talks about what lead to this bill and what the political fallout will be. His guests are Drew Klein, State Director of Americans for Prosperity who was granted a private audience as the bill was signed, and Polk County Democrat Tom Henderson.

Insiders with Dave Price: February 19th, 2017 Part Two