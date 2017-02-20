× Iowa State Wrestling Coach Candidate to Announce Decision Monday

AMES, Iowa — Iowa State may have its next wrestling coach.

Virginia Tech’s Kevin Dresser released a statement with VT Sunday night, “I’m scheduled to visit with Iowa State officials later this evening by phone. I am going to make a decision with my family later this evening and will announce it tomorrow afternoon.”

Iowa State has not confirmed whether Dresser will be the next coach of the wrestling program.

Dresser is a native of Humboldt. He won a national championship as a wrestler at Iowa under Dan Gable.

He succeeded Tom Brands as the head coach at Virginia Tech.