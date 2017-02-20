× Man With Gunshot Wound to Chest Shows Up at Mercy Hospital

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are investigating an overnight shooting after a man showed up at the hospital early Monday with a gunshot wound.

Police say the man came to Mercy Hospital with one gunshot wound to the chest just before 4:30 a.m. The man’s name and condition have not been released.

Officers believe the shooting may have happened in the area of 22nd and Carpenter but have not yet found a crime scene.

We’ll bring you more information as it becomes available.