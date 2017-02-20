On to State! Van Meter Rallies, Beats Panorama

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKEE - 10th ranked Van Meter used a big 2nd half rally to upset #6 Panorama Monday night 39-38 and advance to the state tournament.

The Bulldogs trailed by 9 at the half but found the shooting touch in the 2nd half. Mackenzie Roberts hit a floater in the lane with 10 seconds left, then numerous attempts by the Panthers were off the mark.

Emotions ran high after the game as many Bulldog players dedicated the win to grandparents that had either passed away or that are very ill.

The girls state tournament starts on the 27th.