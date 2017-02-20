SNAP Purchase Restrictions Debated

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The concept of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP is by helping food-insecure families with funds each month, you can help Americans out of poverty or at the least feed hungry kids.

But a recent study by the USDA on the buying habits of people with SNAP benefits had researchers, think tanks, and grocer organizations talking in front of the U.S. House Agriculture Committee on Thursday.

House Chair Mike Conaway says the study showed 40 percent of funds were spent on basic food items, another 40 in prepared or other categories, but 20 percent was spent on sweetened drinks, salty snacks, candy, and sugar.

He says it begs the question on if food items should be restricted under SNAP. But out of the expert witnesses, four of five argued against food restrictions but more for healthy choice incentives.

A primary reason for that being those on SNAP still use their own money to buy food

Dr. Diane Schanzenbach with The Brookings Institute was one of the expert witnesses, she says, "SNAP and non-SNAP families have extremely similar spending patterns. The study did not address a more fundamental question: namely how does SNAP change the types of groceries that participants buy. By increasing families resources available to purchase groceries SNAP's expected to increase not only the quantity but also the quality of foods purchased. SNAP participants can buy more nutritious foods that they otherwise could not afford."

Schanzenbach says more restrictions will undermine effectiveness and efficiencies of the program by creating more administration costs for the USDA and retailers because it would be harder to do without really changing buying patterns.

You can watch the full hearing here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ThQWC7mjkTw