AARP Volunteers Lobby for Legislation to Help Home Caregivers

DES MOINES, Iowa -- On Tuesday morning, more than 80 AARP volunteers gathered at the state capitol for their annual lobby day.

Tuesday's focus was on passing the CARE Act. The group wants Iowa to join 35 other states in passing legislation to help better support home caregivers in the state.

Volunteers are also set to meet with members of Iowa's congressional delegation and urge them to oppose cuts to Medicare. AARP's state director says this is an issue everyone can agree on.

More than 540,000 Iowans rely on Medicare.