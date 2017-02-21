× Ames Police Release Names of Men Who Were Shot Sunday

AMES, Iowa – The names of three people who were injured during a shooting in Ames early Sunday morning have been released.

The Ames Police Department has also released the names of two officers who fired at suspects involved in the shooting.

The shooting happened after police were called to break up a fight around 1:30 Sunday morning in the area of Chamberlain and Stanton. After officers separated the two groups that were fighting, a red passenger vehicle stopped in the 200 block of Welch Avenue and its occupants fired into the crowd.

Two people involved in the fight, 22-year-old Naronne Cole Jr. and 24-year-old Antwane Gordon from Fort Dodge, were shot. Another man who was not involved in the fight, 22-year-old Kyle Heaton of Ames, was also shot.

Two Ames police officers returned fire at the vehicle. Sgt. Derek Grooters, a 12-year veteran of the department, and Officer Clint Hertz, a 9-year veteran of the department, were placed on administrative leave following the shooting.

The four people inside of the red vehicle were later arrested in Fort Dodge. Terrion Maxfield, Desmon Siner, Charles Smith, and Traveion Henry have been charged with attempted murder. The four men are from Milwaukee.

Maxfield and Siner were injured when the Ames police officers fired at their vehicle.

Police say they are still investigating what brought these men to Ames and why they fired into a crowd.

If you have any information on the case you can contact Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400 or 1-800-452-1111. Tips can be left anonymously.