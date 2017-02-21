Attorney General Tom Miller Not Representing State in Collective Bargaining Lawsuit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The collective bargaining law is heading to court as AFSCME Local 61 president Danny Homan is suing over the new changes.

Homan argues the law is unconstitutional because it does not treat all public workers the same. He is also asking for an immediate injunction blocking the changes until the lawsuit is decided in court.

Because of his close ties to AFSCME, Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller will not be the lawyer arguing on the state's behalf.

"They've been a big supporter of mine, including a financial supporter," he said. "So with their existence in jeopardy, we thought the appearance of the whole situation was best that we do what we rarely do, and that is have outside council respect the state."

This will be the third time Miller has not represented the state in his more than 30 years as Attorney General.

While it came as a surprise to Governor Branstad, he agrees with the decision.

"I respect the fact that he was honest about it, that he got a lot of money from AFSCME. He didn't think that he should represent the state," he said.

Because Miller is not representing the state, taxpayers will have to pick up the cost of hiring outside counsel.

