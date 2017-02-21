Australian Plane Crash Kills Pilot, Four American Tourists

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUSTRALIA -- Four American tourists and an Australian pilot were killed Tuesday morning when a light plane crashed into a shopping mall.

"I thought, 'geez, he's very low,' and I thought he was going to go up, and then evidently he clipped something whether it be the building there or that, and then it plummeted to the ground and into a fireball," said Brad Tatam, who witnessed the crash.

The incident was also captured on several dash cameras. One video shows the twin-prop plane flying low seconds before it went down.

Officials say the plane crashed into the mall shortly after taking off from the airport in Melbourne. Both the mall and the plane were engulfed in flames so intense rescuers were unable to get close.

All the passengers on board died in the crash.

The American tourists were said to be on a golfing trip.

Australia's crash investigation team is now trying to figure out what went wrong.