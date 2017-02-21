× Bloodhound With Amputated Ear in Recovery Before Hearing for Woman Accused of Neglect

KNOXVILLE, Iowa — One of the 19 dogs found on a Sandyville property is still in recovery after having its ear amputated.

Veterinarians were forced to remove the Bloodhound’s damaged ear after the animals were rescued and brought to the Animal Rescue League. She is currently still recovering at the Iowa Veterinary Referral Center, where she is receiving “round-the-clock care and pain management.”

The disposition hearing for Lindsey Morrow, the woman accused of neglecting the animals, will take place on Wednesday at the Marion County Courthouse in Knoxville at 1:30 p.m.