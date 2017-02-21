Boone Buzzer-Beater Sends Toreadors to State in Dramatic Fashion

Grimes --- Boone's Claire Sandvig lived every Iowa high school basketball player's dream: Claire hit a shot that sent her team to state! Boone beats Dallas Center-Grimes, 32-30. The Toreadors celebration shows pure joy.