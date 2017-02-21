Business Park Evacuated After Tuesday Fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANKENY, Iowa -- Investigators are looking into the cause of a fire at a business park near Ankeny.

Fire crews were called to the building at 1600 Northeast 66th Avenue around 1 p.m. on Tuesday. When they arrived, they found the building fully engulfed in flames.

Fire officials say the building was home to a number of businesses, all of which had to be evacuated. However, most of the damage to the building was isolated to the roof.

Witnesses say a roofing crew was working on the building when it caught fire.

41.680445 -93.595207