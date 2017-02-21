Des Moines School Board Members Wear Black Lives Matter Shirts at Tuesday’s Meeting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Members of the Des Moines School Board used their wardrobe to make a statement at Tuesday night's meeting.

Four of the members wore Black Lives Matter shirts to show their support for the cause. They want everyone to know the shirts are for sale and half of the profits will fund organizations that support African American students.

"If we really say that all of our lives matter, that includes black students. And when we look particularly at the welfare of black students in our district, they're not faring as well," said DMPS board member Dionna Langford.

Langford is referring to the African American high school dropout rate in Iowa, which is more than double the rate of white students, according to the State Department of Education.

41.600545 -93.609106