Early Morning House Fire Considered 'Suspicious'

DES MOINES, Iowa – Firefighters were called out to a south side home early Tuesday morning on what officials are calling a “suspicious” fire.

Fire crews were called to 5410 SE 6th Street just after 3:00 a.m. Flames were shooting from the roof of the home when firefighters arrived.

The fire is considered suspicious because crews were called to the same home Monday on a smaller fire. Officials on scene say it’s unlikely the flames rekindled 24 hours after the original fire.

No one was home at the time of the fire.