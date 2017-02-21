“Fail First” Medication Bill Clears Senate Subcommittee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- A bill that would change the way Iowans are prescribed medication is moving ahead at the state capitol.

It allows doctors more wiggle room in dealing with “step therapy."

Known as “fail first” step therapy, the insurance practice requires patients to fail on a lower level of medication before the insurance company will cover a higher, usually more expensive form of treatment.

In a Senate subcommittee meeting Tuesday, lawmakers heard from Iowans who found themselves taking medication they knew wouldn’t work.

Stacie Bandixen had to fail four different types of eye drops before her insurance company would cover name brand drops she knew would help her with her glaucoma.

“I feel it's wrong that my insurance company got a say in my medical care, and it's wrong that insurance companies force people to suffer real and permanent damage to their health before they can get the medicine they need," she said.

Bandixen said while on the first four eye drops she suffered higher eye pressure and damaged optic nerves. She decided to pay for the name brand drops out of pocket rather than failing on the other ones.

She had gotten the name brand drugs under a previous insurance plan. Her new insurance plan required her to fail the early stage drops over again.

Insurance companies argue that by starting with the cheaper alternative it can save money for both the patient and provider if it works.

The billed cleared the subcommittee and now heads to a full Senate committee hearing.

The bill’s twin in the House is already cleared for floor debate.