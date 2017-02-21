× Fire Reported at West Des Moines Wells Fargo Campus

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Fire crews from several metro departments are on scene of a fire at a West Des Moines Wells Fargo Campus.

A West Des Moines dispatcher tells Channel 13 the fire was reported at 870 West Wells Fargo Trail Tuesday morning before 5:00 a.m.

Some employees who showed up for work at the campus, which contains several interconnected buildings, have been turned away from entering the complex.

Fire crews from Waukee, Johnston, and Clive are assisting West Des Moines with the operation.

We have a crew on scene and will bring you more information as it becomes available.