Fire Shuts Down West Des Moines Wells Fargo Campus

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – Fire crews have extinguished a fire at the West Des Moines Wells Fargo campus but Wells Fargo says the complex will remain closed Tuesday.

The fire was reported just before 5:00 a.m. at 870 West Wells Fargo Trail. When crews arrived, thick black smoke was found inside one of the buildings. West Des Moines Fire Marshal Mike Whitsell says the fire did spread to other floors of the building.

Crews were rotated in and out as they worked to make sure the fire was completely extinguished. They also ventilated the building to get rid of the smoke.

"The fire occurred in a common area of the Eagle Rock building, one of the four buildings at the campus. The approximately 7,000 team members who work at the campus have been notified via an automated messaging system about today’s closure, and they should continue to follow their manager’s guidance about work schedules throughout the day and in ensuing days," says Steve Carlson, Vice President, Wells Fargo Corporate Communications.

The campus contains several interconnected buildings, and some early-arriving employees were asked to wait at the security desk. They were later evacuated to outside the building. Approximately 7,000 people work at Wells Fargo’s campus in West Des Moines.

Fire crews from Waukee, Johnston, and Clive are assisting West Des Moines with the operation.

The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time.

No injuries were reported.