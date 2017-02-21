Found Not Guilty for Murder, Terri Supino Now Filing Lawsuit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WATERLOO, Iowa -- A woman found not guilty of murder is now going back to court as the plaintiff.

Terri Supino filed a lawsuit against Jasper County attorney Mike Jacobsen and Jasper County sheriff John Halferty. The lawsuit--filed this week--alleges defamation and deprivation of constitutional rights.

In 2014, investigators charged Supino with the 1983 murders of Steven Fisher and Melisa Gregory. The sheriff's department coordinated the arrest with the with the crime drama TV show Cold Justice. They arrested her on the 31st anniversary of the killings.

A jury acquitted Supino of all charges in 2015.