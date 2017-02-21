Johnston --- Freshman Maya McDermott hit a 3-point banked hook shot at the end of regulation to force overtime against Davenport North. The Dragons then rode senior Taryn Knuth--she scored 38 points--as Johnston goes to state, 89-82 in OT.
Johnston Rides McDermott Hook Shot to State
