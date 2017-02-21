× No Arrests Yet in Monday Afternoon Robbery-Shooting-Carjacking Investigation

DES MOINES, Iowa — Criminal charges could be coming soon against a man who was shot during an attempted robbery and the man who was being robbed.

Police were called to Sutton Hill apartments at 2070 King Avenue in Des Moines around 3:00pm Monday afternoon on a report of shots fired. When officers arrived witnesses say an injured man was seen running from the scene. That man, now identified as Michael Walker, Jr. is currently being treated for a non-life threatening injury at Mercy Hospital in Des Moines.

Police say Walker and another man were attempting to rob an unnamed victim at the victim’s apartment when the victim chased one man outside. When the victim returned to his apartment he found Walker inside and shot him in the chest. Walker then stopped a passing vehicle and requested a ride to a hospital. After driving for a few blocks Walker ran from the car. He was eventually taken to Mercy Hospital by another private vehicle.

While police were investigating the robbery scene they requested a warrant after noticing items in plain view in the apartment. While executing the warrant police found an SKS rifle, ammunition, 1.5lbs of high grade marijuana, cocaine and $30,000 cash. The robbery victim was not found at the scene and police still have not located him. They are not releasing his name.

At this time no charges have been filed against anyone involved in the investigation. However police say that investigation is ongoing and say an update will be released “when an arrest is made.”