Ottumwa Man Arrested After Firearm Theft

OTTUMWA, Iowa — An Ottumwa man has been arrested following a firearm theft on Thursday.

According to a release from the Ottumwa Police Department, at approximately 10:45 a.m. officials responded to a report that a firearm had been stolen from Foxhole Firearms at 2603 Roemer Avenue.

Around 8 p.m. the same day, 28-year-old Ryan Sidney Comer was arrested after police recovered the stolen firearm.

Comer now faces charges of interference with official acts, carrying weapons, unlawful possession of prescription drugs, and violation of a no contact order.

The theft investigation is ongoing.