Police Asking for Help Locating Suspect in Urbandale Fareway Burglary

URBANDALE, Iowa — The Urbandale Police Department says it is asking for help locating a burglary suspect.

Officials are seeking a male suspect involved in the burglary of a Fareway store located at 8450 Meredith Drive in Urbandale. They say the incident took place on Saturday, February 18th at approximately 1:57 a.m.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or incident is asked to contact the Urbandale Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at 515-252-8251 or Detective David Cook at C1117@Urbandale.org.