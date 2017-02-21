Proposed Bill Would Base University Hiring on Balance of Professors’ Political Ideology

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Senate Democrats are speaking out after a bill was recently introduced that would drastically change how state professors are hired.

Republican Senator Mark Chelgren of Ottumwa's proposed bill would freeze professor hiring at state universities until the faculty is balanced in terms of political ideology.

This means, for example, a professor registered as a Democrat would not be hired unless the amount of Democrat and Republican faculty members at the school is within 10% of each other.

While the bill's language calls it "partisan balance," Senator Herman Quirmbach calls it a horrible attack on academic freedom.

"To establish quotas by political party association in academic departments would just destroy our public universities," he said. "It's one of the worst ideas I've heard in 15 years here."

The bill would allow professors to register as "no party" and not be counted.

Senator Chelgren was not immediately available for comment.