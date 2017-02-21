× Sen. Grassley Town Hall Jam Packed in Iowa Falls

IOWA FALLS, Iowa- Several deputies from the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office were on hand Tuesday as Senator Chuck Grassley attended a heated town hall meeting at the Iowa Falls Fire Department. Inside the meeting Grassley faced a room packed full of people who wanted their concerns on a variety of topics to be heard by the senator.

As soon as the Grassley entered the people began shouting questions at him. Grassley did actually ask people to give him questions one at a time, and allow him to give an answer.

Topics the senator was asked about include: The Affordable Care Act, Supreme Court Justice nominee, gun rights, and the new U.S. Secretary of Education.

Grassley was also asked about refugees, and he told the group that “we want refugees.”

Another issue was the quality of Iowa’s waterways, and the future of the EPA. Some encouraged Grassley to seek more help from the EPA. The Senator said that the Waters of the U.S. rule would give control to the government over 97% of Iowa land.

Afterward Sen. Grassley said he was not surprised by the crowd at the town hall. He said it was even more chaotic at some of his meetings back in 2009.