BOONE, Iowa -- Although she faced protesters at Tuesday's town hall meeting in Maquoketa, Senator Joni Ernst is planning an event on June 3rd that may draw a different response.

The senator will hold her third annual Roast and Ride at the Central Iowa Expo grounds in Boone.

Ernst has not yet announced who will join her as the keynote speaker.

Last year then presidential candidate Donald Trump attended the event.