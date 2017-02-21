Volunteers Working to Save Muscatine Barn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSCATINE, Iowa -- A group of Muscatine County volunteers are racing against the clock to try and save a piece of Iowa history.

Muscatine County gave the group 30 days to save an old barn from destruction, as Jesyka Dereta reports.

Stepping into the barn is like a walk down memory lane for John Haskins, who grew up on a farm and spent long days working in a similar barn.

"It was very rare to see a fat farmer, very rare. They worked their tails off," he said.

Now, Haskins is working to save the Muscatine barn from being demolished.

"Our point has always been don't tear that barn down. It's history."

The old barn, built in the 1920s, was originally used for farming, but has since been turned into a farm museum run by volunteers. The structure has no water or electricity, and a nearby building connects utilities to the barn; however, that building will soon be demolished. Once it is gone, volunteers will need a new way to get water and power to the barn.

"We want the kids to be able to walk up and say, 'wow what did they do this for?' And the lights just light up in the kids' eyes when you tell them about it," said Haskins.

Keeping history around for future generations is why Haskins helped saved the old barn from being torn down 12 years ago. He and other supporters are now ready to save it again.

"It's a project worth saving, and I don't mind doing the work to do it," he said.

The group Friends of the Old Barn now hopes to raise enough money through private donations to cover the cost of repairs.