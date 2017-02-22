× Changes Proposed to Iowa’s Traffic Legislation

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa lawmakers are considering a number of bills that could change the habits of drivers.

The measures don’t just involve drivers, but also how cars are monitored. Lawmakers are considering two measures that could end the use of speed cameras on roadways.

At the same time a bill has been introduced that would increase the speed limit on Iowa interstates.

There is also a possibility the state will take a stronger stance on texting and driving.