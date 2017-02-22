‘I See You Made An Effort’ Brings Sarcastic Comedy to Temple Theater

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa - If you're looking for a laugh this week, Des Moines Performing Arts has a sarcastic punch for you at the Temple Theater.

"I am a sarcastic punch, that's how I describe myself," said comedian and writer Annabelle Gurwitch.

Gurwitch scored a New York Times bestseller with her book, "I See You Made An Effort," a comedic look at her own life, as she edges closer to the age of 50.

"People relate to these things," she said.

From forgetting her keys to navigating the choppy waters of raising a teenager, Gurwitch adapts the lessons and insights from her book into an hour-long comedy show that features a distinct narrative for the audience to enjoy. Channel 13's Reid Chandler spoke with Gurwitch about the show's inspiration - watch above.

Tickets and showtimes can be found here.