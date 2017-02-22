× ISU New Indoor Tennis Facility Approved by Regents

AMES, Iowa- The Iowa Board of Regents gave committee approval to a $2.7 million dollar new indoor tennis center.

It is named the Bruce McKee Indoor Tennis Center. The building was under lease from developer Dickson Jenson, but now the university is buying the building.

A $500,000 gift toward the project made it possible for ISU to buy the building instead of leasing.

“It means a lot to us, having a place for the student athletes to call their home,” said Head Tennis Coach Armando Espinoza. “They can come in here, once this place is furnished they’ll have computers, and they’ll have printers so they can come out and do their homework and study here and then have the ability to jump on the court any time they want.

“We have our own locker room everything just for us and for the coaches, and staff and stuff like that,” said Annabella Bonadonna, a sophomore tennis player from Caracas Venezuela.

The facility has complete lockers, showers and team lounge. The facility also has what they call a smart court.

“iI’s called Play Sight,it’s called a smart court basically what it does, it allows us to monitor any kind of movement that the players do on the court,” said Coach Espinoza. “It calls the lines, it calls the speed of the ball, it has a lot of different things,so it really helps us out with video analysis with statistics.

The team must play it’s meets at Lifetime Fitness in Urbandale, if the weather is below 50 degrees. If warm enough for outdoor competition, the team plays on the courts near the Forker Building.

Currently the Cyclone Tennis team is 8-2, and they travel to Cedar Falls to face the UNI Panthers on Friday.