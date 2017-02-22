Knoxville School Superintendent Accused of Releasing Confidential Student Information

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KNOXVILLE, Iowa -- The Knoxville Community Schools superintendent is at risk of losing her license following an investigation accusing her of releasing confidential information about a student.

A hearing is scheduled next month for Cassi Pearson. She is accused of posting classified information about a school employee's relative on the district's website. The victim’s relative is former high school baseball coach Joel Johnson.

Johnson’s family members reported the incident to the board of educational examiners after he was fired last year. The district’s decision to fire Johnson caused a massive public outcry in support of the hall of fame coach.

The Board of Educational Examiners investigation into Pearson has nothing to do with coach Johnson’s firing but the school's legal counsel says it has everything to with it.

“If confidentiality is really a concern to the family, why are they posting all of this stuff on social media? It makes no sense,” say attorney Steve Wandro. “In fact the only conclusion that one can draw is that this disgruntled former employee is out to get revenge for not having his contract renewed.”

According to the BOEE, Pearson revealed information about a student's health when she posted a request for the student to enroll in another district on the Knoxville community school's website. The post was made in June of 2015.

According to the districts legal counsel, Pearson did not post the comments, a staff member did. However, according to Wandro, such posts are mandated by the state.

“There is a notice that is required to be posted by law whenever a child is being transferred from one district to another. That notice is required because that requires tax payer dollars.”

Wandro also adds the comments were only left on the website for a day or two.

In a statement posted to Johnson’s Facebook page he says “it [the post] was on the internet for seven days and the damage to the minor and costs of this incident both financial and emotional had already been done.”

In 2016, a year after the incident, family members reported it the Board of Educational Examiners. The board determined a possible violation of conduct and ethics. A hearing is scheduled for March 16th.

The district's lawyer hopes to have the issue settled before then.

“On a scale of one to ten in my experience of dealing with these matters this whole issue doesn`t even get you to a one. That shows you how insignificant this thing is,” Wandro tells Channel 13.

Wandro would not go into detail about what those settlements would look like.