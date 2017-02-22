Loebsack Weighs in on Anger at Republican Town Hall Meetings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Iowa Senators Joni Ernst and Charles Grassley have faced angry crowds as they've returned to Iowa on a break from Congress. Congressman Dave Loebsack met with a much friendlier crowd today.

Loebsack, Iowa's lone Democrat in the US Congress, met with Democratic lawmakers at the State Capitol on Wednesday. We asked Loebsack his thoughts on President Trump's tweet claiming the angry crowds are the results of organized demonstrations, not true frustration from constituents.

The so-called angry crowds in home districts of some Republicans are actually, in numerous cases, planned out by liberal activists. Sad!

