× Parts of Wells Fargo Campus Still Closed After Tuesday Fire

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Tuesday’s fire at the Wells Fargo Campus in West Des Moines will keep some employees out of their offices indefinitely.

The early morning fire started on the second floor of one of the buildings and spread through a wall to the fourth floor. Firefighters cut out some of the walls to get the flames put out.

Because of the damage, two of the buildings that make up the campus will be closed Wednesday.

A Wells Fargo spokesperson says that Canon Creek and Mountain Meadows will be open Wednesday. Cedar Point will remain closed for cleaning until Monday and Eagle Rock will remain closed for cleaning and repair until further notice.

Wells Fargo does not expect the closures to impact business operations for customers.