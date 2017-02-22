Police: Robbery Suspect Told Victims ‘I’m going through a rough time’

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are hoping the public can help them identify a possible suspect in a robbery that happened back in December.

Police say the robbery happened December 29, 2016 in a parking lot at 2811 Ingersoll Avenue. Two women were inside a vehicle smoking when they say a black male with a handgun approached the car and demanded the women, “give him everything, I’m going through a tough time.”

Police say the suspect left in a 4 door sedan after the robbery. The victims say the man was in his 30s with a husky build and had long hair in dreads or braids.

Images of the man police believe robbed the women were obtained from a nearby convenience store and police have now released them. They hope someone will come forward who recognizes the man.

Anonymous tips in the case can be left with Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa at 223-1400.