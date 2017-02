× Teen Driver Airlifted After Hitting School Bus

SIDNEY, Iowa — An 18-year old driver was airlifted to a Nebraska hospital after hitting a school bus head-on.

The Iowa State Patrol says Drew Graham crossed the center line on Knox Road in the town of Sidney around 8:15 Wednesday morning and hit an oncoming school bus. Graham was airlifted from the scene to Creighton Hospital. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the bus was not injured.