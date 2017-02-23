× Accused Cop Killer Seeking Protective Order

DES MOINES, Iowa — The man accused of ambush-style attacks that killed two metro police officers is requesting a protective order.

Scott Greene appeared in court last week when his attorney’s requested a change of venue in his trial.

A hearing on the protective order filed Wednesday will be held Friday morning. The motion doesn’t name the person Greene wants the protective order from.

Greene is facing murder charges in the deaths of Des Moines Sergeant Tony Beminio and Urbandale Officer Justin Martin. Officials say he shot and killed the officers as they sat in their patrol vehicles in the early morning hours of Nov. 2nd, 2016.

He is scheduled to go to trial in September however the date could be pushed back if the judge grants the change of venue.