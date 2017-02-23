David Young Fields Tough Questions at Urbandale Legislative Forum

URBANDALE, Iowa – Republicans across the country are facing scrutiny from constituents at legislative forums in their home districts.

Some forums have become loud and unruly in the past week as voters ask congressmen and women about their stances on repealing the Affordable Care Act, President Trump’s proposed border wall, and more. Iowa Congressman David Young (R-Van Meter) held a forum at Living History Farms in Urbandale Thursday morning. He took a range of questions from constituents, with a majority focusing on Republicans’ plans to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

Rep. Young told the crowd he supports most of the measures under the Affordable Care Act, but believes replacing it with a law that works for everyone is important. He also took heat from the crowd when asked about President Trump’s adviser, Stephen Bannon.

“I’ve never met Steve,” Young said. “So I can’t speak to that.”

Young stayed at the forum a half-hour longer than planned to take more questions. He received applause from the crowd when he said Trump should release his tax returns, and when he admitted the U.S.-Mexico border does not need a wall “everywhere.”

See the full forum below.