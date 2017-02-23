Des Moines Declares War on Potholes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The weather over the past few days has been nothing short of perfect and many of us have made the most of it.

The great weather has done more than cure our cabin fever, it’s helped metro public works crews get a jump start on spring work.

"Absolutely, we've had great weather for pothole patching,” said Jonathan Gano, public works director, city of Des Moines. “For the winter, it's been wonderful weather for a lot of outdoor activities and pothole patching is our number one thing to do this time of year."

In a normal year, what grows potholes most is the freezing, thawing, and refreezing of cracks in the pavement. This year has been much different though. According to Gano, the city has received under 10 inches of snow. The warm, dry weather has provided a stable environment for the road that has led to few potholes. In addition to preserving the roads, this weather is protecting the city’s pocket book.

Gano estimates that the city has only spent a third of its $3 million snow removal budget.

What all of this means is that the city will be able to fill a higher percentage of the potholes we do have. So, when we have a smooth ride come this spring and summer, we can thank the weather in mid-February.

The city hopes to get a head start on filling the potholes but they need your help.

"Absolutely. One of the easiest ways to report potholes is with the city's new mobile app, which was released last August,” said Gano. “It's called MyDSMMobile. You can download that from any app store. There is also a web version on the city's website. MyDSMMobile.dmgov.org.”

Gano says that many reported potholes can be filled within a day or two.