Iowa State Football Player Facing Domestic Assault Charge

AMES, Iowa – An Iowa State football player has been arrested on a domestic assault charge after officials say he choked his girlfriend during a fight.

Twenty-two-year-old Michael Johnson, who is a defensive back for the Cyclones, is facing a charge of domestic assault/strangulation with injury. The Story County Jail’s website says he was booked Thursday.

The criminal complaint says officers with the Iowa State Police were called to 3522 Frederiksen Court on a fight shortly after 1:15 a.m. Thursday. When they arrived they spoke with Johnson and his girlfriend. The two told officers an argument over social media posts escalated into a physical altercation after each of them broke the others’ cell phone.

Johnson’s girlfriend told officers he tried to strangle her during the fight.

Iowa State football coach Matt Campbell has suspended Johnson. He released the following statement Thursday morning regarding the arrest:

“We are aware of Mike Johnson’s arrest and the allegations associated with his arrest. Our program has zero tolerance for domestic violence. Mike has been suspended from all team activities, including practice, under the student-athlete code of conduct policy as we gather more information. His long term status with the team will be determined once we gain more facts.”

Johnson is a red-shirt sophomore from Clearwater, Florida. He started in eight games for the Cyclones in 2016.

