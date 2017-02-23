Mark Wahlberg Tours the New Downtown Hy-Vee

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa - Anticipation is building for the opening of the new downtown Hy-Vee grocery store.

The Fourth + Court Hy-Vee, as it's formally called, is 36,000 square feet of space, with apartment units above. It will feature 18,000 items, and an array of never-before-seen food stations, including hibachi, Tex-Mex, and a natural soda stand. Mark Wahlberg was in town, as well, to tour the store; he's launching a wellness brand that will be sold exclusively in Hy-Vee stores across the region.

Members of the media were invited to tour the new Hy-Vee Thursday ahead of its grand opening. The store will open to the public on Tuesday, February 28. Check out a live stream below for a quick tour of the store.