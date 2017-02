Referee Shortage Nears Crisis In Iowa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A shortage of officials available for youth and high school sports has reached a near crisis level in the state of Iowa.

Fans notice officials are getting older, without an influx of new blood.

There are several reasons, including not feeling it's worth it to take all the criticism and anger that comes with officiating.

John Sears has more.

BOB NESWOLD HAS BEEN RUNNING UP AND DOWN THE COURT FOR A LONG TIME.

BOB "I STARTED IN 1971 SEASON."

YOUTH BASKETBALL, Y LEAGUES, MENS LEAGUES, HIGH SCHOOL, COLLEGE...YOU NAME IT BOB HAS REFFED IT.

BOB "AFTER ALL THESE YEARS I STILL LOVE GETTING ON THE COURT."

ALONGSIDE BOB ON THE COURT, GOOD FRIEND, PETE PETERSON. WHO'S ALSO BEEN SPORTING THE ZEBRA STRIPES A LONG TIME.

PETE "42 YEARS."

PETE "ONCE I GOT STARTED I GOT ADDICTED BECAUSE I LOVED THE GAME OF BASKETBALL."

AND THAT ADDICTION HOLDS STRONG FOR BOTH, EVEN WHEN THE UNRULY FANS SHOW UP.

BOB "I THINK OUR SOCIETY IS ONE THAT, 'HEY I PAID MY 5 DOLLARS TO GET IN IM GOING TO LET THESE GUYS HAVE IT ATTITUDE."

PETE "WE ARE UNBIASED PEOPLE MAKING DECISIONS THAT AFFECT THE OUTCOME OF BIASED PEOPLE."

BOB THERE ISN'T A GAME WE WORK THAT I DONT MAKE MISTAKES, I MISS CALLS. KEEP THEM TO A MINIMUM AND DO BETTER NEXT TIME."

BUT BOB AND PETE ARE NOW PART OF A DECLINING PROFESSION.

OSWALD "ARE WE CLOSE TO BEING A CRISIS, I THINK SO BECAUSE WE'RE TRENDING IN THE WRONG DIRECTION.... WE'VE FACED A STEADY DECLINE OF OFFICIALS THE LAST 10 YEARS"

OSWALD SAYS THE DEMAND FOR REFEREES IS AT AN ALL-TIME HIGH.

OSWALD "WE DONT REALLY KNOW WHY, THATS PART OF THE ISSUE. ITS TOUGH TO FIGHT THE PROBLEM WHEN YOU HAVEN'T IDENTIFIED WHAT THE PROBLEM IS."

AND THERE'S PLENTY OF REASONS AS TO WHY A NEW GENERATION DOESN'T WANT TO REF.

OSWALD "PART OF IT IS PEOPLE CANT GET OFF WORK IN TIME."

BOB "I DONT THINK YOUNGER KIDS LIKE CONFLICT. THERE'S GOING TO BE CONFLICT."

PETE "I DONT KNOW IF KIDS HAVE COMMITMENT LIKE WE DID."

OSWALD "LOT OF PEOPLE DONT WANT TO DRIVE AN HOUR AND A HALF TO WORK GAMES."

THEIR CAREERS ARE ALMOST OVER. SO BOB AND PETE HAVE TAKEN THE INITIATIVE TO WATCH, TEACH AND MENTOR MANY YOUNG REFS IN THE AREA.

BOB "I WOULDN'T CONSIDER MY CAREER A SUCCESS UNLESS I PASSED ON WHAT I KNOW ABOUT OFFICIATING."

PETE "I WANT TO HELP MENTOR PEOPLE THAT LOVE IT AS MUCH AS I DO."

BOB AND PETER HAVE PUT IN THE TIME ON THE COURT, NOW THE DUO IS HOPING A NEW GENERATION OF REFEREES WILL TAKE THE REINS FOR THE SPORT THEY LOVE

