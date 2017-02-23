Water Rule Orders on the Table

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

President Donald Trump may soon issue executive orders telling the Environmental Protection Agency and Army Corps of Engineers to rewrite key environmental rules including the controversial Waters of the U.S. (WOTUS) rule.

The President will tell both agencies to revamp WOTUS, which supporters argue clarifies the Clean Water Act while opponents say exceeds the EPA permitting powers that Congress intended.

The rule is currently frozen by the Ohio-based Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals because of claims it could vastly expand control of everything from wetlands to ditches that may feed into navigable waterways.