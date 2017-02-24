× Convicted Child Rapist Must Pay $127 Million in Damages

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — A Bondurant man accused of raping a 13-year-old girl has now been ordered to pay her and her family more than $100 million.

James Hohenshell was convicted in 2014 of lascivious acts with a child and supplying alcohol to a minor.

Hohenshell supplied alcohol to a group of minors, including the victim, who were at his home for a party for one of his children. He then performed sex acts on one of the children.

That victim and her family then filed a lawsuit against Hohenshell for the damage caused to their child and their own loss of affection from their child they say followed the sexual assault.

Thursday a jury agreed with the family and awarded them $127 million in damage.