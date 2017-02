Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DECORAH, Iowa -- Nest-watching season is upon us as the Decorah eagles prepare to expand their family again.

The Raptor Resource Project says a second egg was laid at 6:18 p.m. Thursday evening.

Decorah, the mother, laid her first egg of 2017 on Monday night. The event was captured on camera by the Raptor Resource Project.

They say the newest egg is the 28th the pair has produced together.